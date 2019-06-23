Bullets held by Mzuni

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets have collected four points from the North following a goalless draw against Mzuni FC on Sunday at Mzuzu stadium in the Tnm Super League.

The People’s Team beat Moyale on Saturday but on Sunday they found it hard to get a goal.

Mzuni started well but could not manage to get clear cut chances.

In the second half, Bright Munthali, Kangunje, Peter Banda and Chiukepo Msowoya failed to find a way through the Mzuni defence led by Captain Lughano Kaira.

At the end, the two sides shared points with a 0-0 draw.

In a post-match interview, Coach for Bullets Callisto Pasuwa said they had a tough game due to fatigue.

“Yesterday we had a game that pulled us more energy so we have to accept. Returning with four points is not too bad, in the second half we tried to substitute some players to add some energy, we are going back to see where went wrong. We can’t talk of the league now after only playing six seven games,” said Pasuwa.

Mzuni coach Gilbert Chirwa gave credit to his boys for working extra hard.

“After Bullets collected three points yesterday we knew that today they are going play hard in order to return with six points so we told our boys to work extra harder,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa then asked well-wishers and the community as a whole to help the team which is now struggling financially and he assured Mzuni supporters that the team is there and it is going nowhere.

Mzuni are still in relegation zone on position 14 from seven games played with 6 points while Bullets dropped from position four on Saturday to five with 14 points from seven games.