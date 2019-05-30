Bwalo la Achewa congratulates Mutharika

The Bwalo La Achewa Foundation ( BOLA _ CEFO), has congratulated President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Everton Chimulirenji for getting the mandate to lead the country for the next five years following the pairs’ triumph in the presidential race of 21st May, 2019.

This is contained in a press release signed by the grouping’s national Chief Executive Director, Reverend Flywell Somanje.

The grouping said going by the results, it is clear that there was a competitive race between Mutharika and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, observing that the nation is divided politically.

The group expressed hope that the elected President will consider preaching peace and unity, equal sharing of key positions such as cabinet Ministers, Executive Officers, Board chairpersons, Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

Bwalo la Achewa called on Mutharika to listen to voices from other sectors and to share development projects equally.

It also asked the president to avoid interfering with traditional management having seen government failing to recognize the chieftaincy of His Royal Highness Paramount chief Dr. Lundu of Chikwawa as Chewa head of chiefs in Malawi.

In the statement, the grouping said it is expecting different development approaches unlike the past five years when government was favouring the eastern, southern and few parts of the Northern Region in development projects.

According to Bwalo la Achewa, Mutharika should rise above partisan politics to be the President of all Malawians regardless of political, religious and tribal affiliation.

It also appealed to the President to open a window of dialogue with rival political party leaders as in the principle “Divided We fall and United We stand.

To those who lost the elections, the group has told them to accept the defeat and outcome of the election results saying in every competition, there is always one winner.

It further called for the use of available redress channels, including the courts if there are pertinent complaint and condemned any form of political violence either from the opposition or ruling party.