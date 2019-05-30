Devotion: Grow the Word

Acts 19:20: “So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed.”

What you entertain will grow in your life and prevail over you. If every day you entertain wrong mindset, it will start growing and prevailing over you. You will start changing behavior, language and mood because you have entertained wrong mindset.

Some, people have even killed themselves because of entertaining the wrong things which they have been meditating upon for long until they dwelt in them and prevailed over every thought.

The suicidal thoughts when meditated on for long become a reality and many eventually decide to terminate life. Suicide bombers are given suicidal lessons and books to read and meditate until their mindset is filled with that and it prevails over them to do an action.

Every material you reach, watch and listen to, can change your mindset and life. This is why it is important to have the Word.

The Word will give you right mindset. Philippians 4:8. “Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honorable, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think about these things.”

The right mindset when it had grown will prevail in you and will lead you to a right action. The right action will bring you the right results.

You need to study and meditate on the right Word, listen to the right songs and speak the Word. Don’t entertain that which brings wrong mindset. For example some so called love songs people watch in families bring lust than love to families.

Soon the lust enters in the family, grows and prevails. Husband or wife starts extra marital affair because of the material they have been exposed to in the house. Be careful with what you feed.

Colossians 3:16. “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly; in all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to God.”

Grow and grow the Word and prevail over every weakness in your life and family. Nothing can stand against the Word.

Confession

I study the Word and grow it in my life, family and environment. The Word is so mightily growing till it prevails over every circumstances in my life and my environment. All my weaknesses are gone. In Jesus Name. Amen

