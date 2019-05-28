MP-elect pledges to develop Machinga South East

The 24-year-old woman who has won the parliamentary election in Machinga South East Constituency has vowed to to put the needs of her constituents at heart during her five year term.

The newly elected parliamentarian, Fyness Magonjwa, who represents the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the polls after amassing 8,108. Her closest contender Donnex Poison Mpuzeni (Independent) had 6,173 votes. There were six other candidates during the elections

Speaking with Malawi24, Magonjwa expressed joy at being elected.

She said during her five year term as legislator, she will put needs of the people who voted for her at heart by bringing developmental projects such as roads, bridges and electricity to the area.

Magonjwa revealed that she faced many challenges on her journey to becoming parliamentarian for Machinga South East.

“People were underrating my capabilities, some were saying that l cannot speak as a public figure and that I cannot put their needs at heart,” she explained.

The young parliamentarian is currently studying for a bachelor degree and plans to venture into entrepreneurship.