Mutharika, Chimulirenji sworn-in

President Peter Mutharika has officially begun his second five year-term, after taking oath of office with new vice president, Everton Chimulirenji.

The two were sworn-in on Tuesday at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, less than 24 hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the 2019 presidential elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima who came second and third respectively in the elections did not show up for the ceremony.

Speaking during the event, Mutharika said his victory is a win for the people and the rule of law.

He urged Malawians to unite with the aim of developing the country.

“Elections are over. I thank all my competitors, but as there can only be one winner, it’s time to unite and move on. This is the time to pursue our collective national goals,” Mutharika said.

On Friday, there will be an inauguration ceremony and on Sunday Mutharika will hold a political rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.