Mutharika, Chimulirenji to be sworn-in today

Swearing-in ceremony for the President-Elect Peter Mutharika and Vice President-Elect Everton Chimulirenji is expected to take place today in Blantyre.

The ceremony follows Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) announcement of the presidential election results on Monday at the Comesa hall in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to the government, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre starting from 2:00pm.

Reports indicate that Mozambique president, Filipe Nyuzi will be the guest of honour at the swearing in ceremony.

The electoral body on Monday declared Mutharika winner of the May 21 elections after a court vacated an injunction obtained by Malawi Congress Party which restrained MEC from announcing the results saying the elections contained a lot of irregularities.