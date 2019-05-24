Mutharika’s former spokesperson Gerald Viola arrested over ballot boxes

Former State House Spokesperson and ruling DPP operative Gerald Viola has been arrested over a rigging plot in Malawi elections.

Viola is seen in a circulating video being questioned by men in uniform and civilians as he was being taken for questioning.

Reports that Malawi24 is following indicate that Viola had in possession marked ballot papers in Mulanje district where apparently the DPP boasts of majority support. Viola is currently in police custody.

Malawi24 has also learnt that the police had to whisk him away from a seemingly angry mob.

The incident comes barely hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) said that various irregularities and complaints delayed them from announcing final results from all polling centers in Malawi.

Some of the irregularities include number of votes beating the number of registered voters and cases in which some officials have been found tampering with results.

The commission’s Chairperson Jane Ansah however refused to comment on which parties are suspected to be behind the anomalies saying that would disrupt probes they have ignited and peace in the country.

Initial results put DPP’s Peter Mutharika in the lead with 40% over Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera with 35%.