AFORD president Chihana accepts defeat

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Kamzingeni Chihana has accepted defeat in Rumphi Central Constituency where he was Member of the Parliament for 10 years.

Chihana who lost to independent candidate Chidumba Gondwe said all is well despite the loss and he is going to move on.

“Let me congratulate Chidumba Gondwe for the win and I am ready to help him when needed. There is always next time and I will start another life out of Parliament,” said Chihana.

AFORD formed an alliance with the UTM for the presidential elections in the ongoing elections.

However, the party’s parliamentary aspirant for Karonga Central Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo – who has also lost his parliamentary seat in Tuesday’s polls– was running mate for the United Democratic Front in the presidential elections.