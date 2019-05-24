Dausi assaulted at MEC offices

Angry people in Blantyre have assaulted former minister of homeland security Nicholas Dausi.

The incident happened at MEC Headquarters on Friday where Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters wanted to inspect a truck which was intercepted for transporting marked ballot papers without security officers.

According to reports, Abida Mia, MCP candidate for Chikwawa Mkombezi, led a group that intercepted the truck after being informed that it was carrying ballot papers from Nsanje with no police escort and the driver had no particulars.

When the vehicle arrived at MEC Headqurters, MCP supporters wanted to inspect it.

Dausi who is a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) showed up at the scene but was assaulted by the angry people.

Several other people were also left injured following the fracas.

Meanwhile, the truck is still at MEC offices and it will be inspected in the presence of political party representatives.

This comes as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to release results of Tuesday’s tripartite elections.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this afternoon that the commission has received 147 complaints which have to be resolved before results are released.

The last figures MEC released had DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika having a slight lead over MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera.