Former minister Henry Mussa concedes defeat

Former Communications Minister Henry Mussa has conceded defeat in Chiradzulu East constituency.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s elections in the constituency show that Mussa has lost to independent candidate Joseph Nomale who also beat the former minister in Democratic Progressive Party primary elections.

Speaking after the unofficial results were released, Mussa conceded defeat saying Malawians have made their choice and he will support the winner.

“It is a painful defeat but people have spoken through the ballot and I will respect their decision.

“I have lost the elections and I congratulate the winner Joseph Nomale on winning. If he wants any advice, I am ready to offer guidance and to him,” Mussa said.

Mussa added that he did not expect the defeat but he also understands that people wants. Following the loss, Mussa said he will focus on running his businesses.