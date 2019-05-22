Chakwera leads after 35 percent votes counted

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president has taken a narrow lead with 35 percent of votes counted.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released results from 1,784 centres where 1,436,400 (35 percent) votes were cast.

Chakwera has so far amassed 533,217 votes representing 37.65 percent. He is holding a narrow lead over Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who has 524,247 votes representing 37.01 percent.

UTM candidate Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima comes third with 293,978 votes representing 20.76 percent.

Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF) has amassed 48,766 votes representing 3.44 percent; Professor John Eugenes Chisi of Umodzi Party has 5,786 votes representing 0.41percent; Peter DSD Kuwani of Mbakuwawaku Movement for Development (MMD) has got 6,113 votes representing 0.43 percent while independent candidate Reverend Hadwick Kaliya has 4,308 votes representing 0.30 percent.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has since reminded Malawians that announcement of results is the responsibility of the commission.

“I would like to remind all political parties, candidates and their supporters that they should not overstep the Commission’s authority and make incorrect claims or false claims of being in knowledge of the results before they are announced.

“The MEC has managed to deliver a violent free, fair and transparent election and we are equally capable to delivering credible results,” she said.