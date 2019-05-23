Four to stand trial in K19.7m fraud case

Four people have been found with a case to answer corruption related charges after defrauding the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) of K19, 738, 167.

The four are Martin Zgambo who is Chairperson of Village Grievances Resolution Management Committee (VGRMC), Herbert Mandala of Snowy and Mountain Engineering Corporation (SMEC Mzuzu office) Eluby Chavula who posed as a land owner and Patricia Tchuwa who received money.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, on 7th December, 2017, the bureau received a complaint alleging that Zgambo connived with Mandala to defraud Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) funds which were meant for compensation of project affected persons (PAPs) at Sonda in Mzuzu.

Investigations established that Zgambo and Mandala connived to defraud Millennium Challenge Account of K19, 738, 167 by presenting land for which compensation was already processed as if it was not paid for.

It was also established that Patricia Tchuwa received MK3,925,298.53 for land which was not hers.

Last year, the ACB took the four to Mzuzu Magistrates Court where they were charged with conspiracy to corruptly obtain money contrary to Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act and theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

The four were also charged with attempted theft contrary to Section 401 as read with Sections 271 and 278 of the Penal Code, making false documents contrary to Section 353 of the penal code, money laundering contrary to Section 42(1) (c) of the Financial Crimes Act and giving false information to the Bureau contrary to Section 14 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices Act.