Mzuni, TN Stars share points

Mzuni and TN Stars played out a 2-2 draw in in the Super League on Sunday.

It was a balanced game but TN was the first to kiss the net as Stan Davie scored in the 14th minute.

Mzuni equalised four minutes later through Mzuni Collins Nkhulambe who scored from the spot.

Stan Davie, however, put TN Stars back in front after the Kasungu giants were also given a penalty.

Towards the end of the first half, Nkhulambe made it 2-2. No team managed to find the winner in the last 45 minutes

In a post-match interview, coach for Mzuni Gilbert Chirwa said they knew TN Stars will be tough opponents.

“It was a tough game and we knew already that TN Stars will come out fighting after their loss to Moyale on Saturday. But all in all collecting a point is not too bad,” said Chirwa.

On his part, assistant coach for TN Stars said they are happy returning with a point as a point is better than nothing.