PP aspirant to lobby for Sec 64 return if elected

People’s Party parliamentary candidate for Chiradzulu East has pledged to lobby for the return of Section 64 in the country’s constitution, if he makes it to Parliament, after the May 21 polls.

Commonly known as “the recall provision”, the Section was repealed from the Constitution by Act No.6 of 1995.

Among others, it was empowering the electorate to recall their legislators due to non-performance and non-fulfillment of promises.

Ironically, over the time, it proved that to be an enemy of most MPs who do not want its return.

Addressing his followers at Ndunde Primary School where he launched his campaign manifesto over the weekend, Chikoja noted that most areas including Chiradzulu East are failing to register meaningful development due to the absence of the Section.

“There is too much laxity among MPs because they know that they cannot be fired by their subjects. Leaders are no longer accountable to their people on the promises made, which is making it even difficult to register meaningful developments,” he said.

Currently, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE TRUST) is conducting political debates, where aspirants among others, sign social contracts with their followers, to bring them to account once voted into office.

In his manifesto, the Parliamentary hopeful has pledged to end water woes in the area; thus ensuring that the current Mulanje-Blantyre water project (implemented by Blantyre Water Board), also benefits his constituents, since it is passing through Chiradzulu.

On agriculture, Chikoja said: “Realizing that the terrain of our land does not favour maize farming fully, we should continue cultivating pigeon peas but on large scale, while I search for good markets. Let me assure you that you will be able to reap the fruits of your labour by selling your produce at high prices like during the tenure of former President Joyce Banda”.

He has further assured the youth of job opportunities, saying he will be engaging investors to establish their factories in the district.

On health, he has pledged the construction of health facilities that would among others, serve pregnant women and children.

“With our electoral alliance with MCP, be assured that health facilities will be constructed at a radius of every 4 kilometres by President Lazarus Chakwera’s government. That is an assurance of quality health services,” he said.

The launch was among others attended by chiefs, religious leaders and party supporters.