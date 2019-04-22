DPP knows it will not win May elections – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has called upon Malawians to be alert saying the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is desperate because it knows it is at the entrance of destruction.

He was speaking to multitudes of people who converged at Mponela 2 Primary School Ground in Dowa district on Sunday.

Chakwera observed that the Democratic Progressive Party has embarked on the race of distributing different gifts including bicycles painted blue bearing its leader Peter Mutharika’s photograph.

He said any grant from the current administration to people aims at burying the whole excruciating pain the administration has caused on people since Mutharika came into power.

He also condemned government for the late opening of the tobacco marketing season.

“The DPP government is much aware that it will not win on 21st May this year elections. The delay of opening tobacco market should tell you that they want to buy your commodities with good prices in a short time so that you get enticed. The DPP government has nothing good for you,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera then claimed that that there are parties that are doing consultations to rig elections but he assured the people that every vote is secured and no one should worry that their vote will get tampered with.

‘’Parties are spending their nights meeting experts in rigging to confront Chakwera with his MCP but unfortunately they are telling them that the intended deal is impossible,” Chakwera explained.

On youth staying in Dowa district, Chakwera said it is unfortunate that the district contains people of different expertise but DPP government has decided to suppress them.

Chakwera pledged to construct a stadium at Mponela to promote talent and create productive youth to the nation.

As usual, Chakwera assured the crowd that the transformed MCP looks at unifying people in the country.