Holy Trinity Ministries International conducts crusade

Holy Trinity Ministries International conducted a crusade last week in Zomba where 46 people received Jesus Christ.

The crusade took place at Mataya Ground Jali in the district from Friday to Sunday under the ministry of Prophet David Nkhondo and assisted by Pastor Frank Chikanga.

Prophet Nkhondo said the objective of the church is planting and preaching out to semi-urban and rural masses.

Nkhondo added that during the anointing night, people were saved and healed.

“We have introduced new branch at Matiya and is an extension of Jali branch with membership now of over 160 families, the main purpose is that we are trying to reach about as many people as possible with the country according to Acts 1:8 and Mark 16 vs 15,” he said.