Recent News
TNM
You are at: » » Holy Trinity Ministries International conducts crusade

Holy Trinity Ministries International conducts crusade

0
By on Top News

Holy Trinity Ministries International conducted a crusade last week in Zomba where 46 people received Jesus Christ.

The crusade took place at Mataya Ground Jali in the district from Friday to Sunday under the ministry of Prophet David Nkhondo and assisted by Pastor Frank Chikanga.

Prophet  Nkhondo said the objective of the church is planting and preaching out to semi-urban and rural masses.

Nkhondo added that during the anointing night, people were saved and healed.

“We have  introduced new branch at Matiya  and  is an extension  of Jali branch with  membership now of over 160 families, the main purpose  is that we are trying to reach about as many  people as possible with the country according to Acts 1:8 and  Mark 16 vs 15,” he said.

Share.