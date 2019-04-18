Devotion: Change your physical world

Hebrews 11:3 “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.”

In Genesis 1, we hear there was the Spirit of God moving on the waters but yet the earth was in desolate and confused state. Darkness had covered the deep and there was no hope till the Word was sent forth from the mouth of God.

God knew exactly what to do. He produced the Word that caused the change. According to the scripture above, He didn’t need to have any physical material to effect change. The Word was enough to effect changes.

He said in Gen1:26.”And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: “Man was made in the likeness of God. As a believer as He is, so are we in this world.1 John 4:17″ .. because as he is, so are we in this world.”

You may have the Holy Spirit in your life and possibly you are a hard Worker but nothing seem to be working. Don’t worry. When the world around you seem to be in the state of darkness and confusion, don’t despair. Don’t be confused, know what to do. Use the Word like God to change your world. Speak the Word of God with power and cause change. Prophesy to the situation. Don’t sit down to complain because it will get worse. Use your mouth to recreate. You were given the divine nature.

What you declare is what you get. Job 22:28.” You shall also decree a thing, and it shall be established to you: and the light shall shine on your ways. “Even when things are getting out of hand, continue good declarations. Don’t speak your problems. Declare the desired results. Job 22:29. “When men are cast down, then you shall say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.” Joel 3:10.”… Let the weak say, I am strong.”

Declare strength in the midst of weakness. Divine health, prosperity, promotion, uplifting, good report and other positives (Philippians 4:8). Continue working hard as you are declaring good. You will see the manifestation soon.

Your Words are seed (Mark 4:14) and will germinate soon and cause changes and you may not know how (Mark4:26).

Confession

I am strong, I am operating in abundance. I am operating in divine health. I move from glory to glory. Failure is not my portion. I know who I am. I am a success. In Jesus Name. Amen

Prayer and feedback +265888326247