Dowa council concerned with projects ending without reports

The Dowa District Council has expressed concern over projects which are being implemented without monthly or quarterly reports in the district.

District Commissioner for Dowa, Alex Mdooko, said such projects do not reflect transparency and accountability principle hence a great need to call for supervision and monitoring of all projects in the district.

Dowa has over 35 civil society organisations implementing various interventions operating from outside the district headquarters which poses a challenge by the council to monitor their activities.

Speaking at the boma, Mdooko called for a special Dec to look at all the projects for a review of what and where the interventions were being implemented.

Mdooko observed that in most of the projects, end of project reports do not reflect the truth of what was being implemented on the ground, a situation which is worrisome not only to the council but the communities as well.

He said the council is committed to hold interface meetings with all CSOs working in the district for the sustainability of the projects so as to enhance cooperation, transparency and accountability.

The DC then called for consultations on budgeting saying funding at the council do not come in fully as planned for the activities of the projects saying this derails some activities being implemented.

He said last year, over Mk100 million meant for Development budget did not come to the district, a development which demand the council to look for other alternatives so that projects not suffer due to funding cuts.

Mdooko said it is high time the council started generating resources for all the projects to end in time and in the interest of all.

He described the 2018/ 2019 financial year as full of activities by the council saying the secretariat had no time to rest.

The DC gave examples of the Social Cash Transfer, Public Works Programs, Farm Input Subsidy Program, humanitarian food distribution during the lean months of February and March, Community Socio_ Economic Fund, National IDs by the NRB, budget and elections, saying all these required the services of the very same officers to do the job.

Mdooko called on District Executive Council, a technical arm of the council to review all projects which were being implemented in the district considering that the council is running without councilors.