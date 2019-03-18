Pasuwa says new Bullets signings not in his plans

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa says the players the club has signed will make his life difficult as they are not in his plan.

This is contrary to what Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya was telling the media that the newly signed players were recommended by the technical panel.

The 2018 Super League champions brought in Precious Sambani from Namiwawa FC, Ben Manyozo from Dwangwa United, Luke Chima from Mighty Tigers and Gomezgani Chirwa from Civil Sporting Club.

However, the development has left Pasuwa frustrated as he was hoping to assemble his 2019 squad with some new faces from the team’s reserve team.

The former Zimbabwe national team head coach told MBC Radio 2 on Sunday that the acquisition of the four players has slowed down his plans ahead of the new season.

“Remember, we have a reserve side which has young stars and I wanted some of these young stars into the main team as you can see that some of our senior players are ageing. We wanted an inclusion of the young stars into the main team but bringing some new players from other teams will make my life difficult because I wanted to use these young stars but with this, it’s impossible,” he was quoted by MBC.

But commenting on Pasuwa’s claim, Haiya said the coach is currently happy with the squad.

“He is a happy man. He is currently happy with the squad and very soon, we will be releasing the squad that we will be working with in the 2019 season. We have already made the squad but firstly, we need to meet the players and tell them about the news before hearing it in the media or social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the club is on the verge of completing the signing of Malawi Under 23 and Griffin Young stars forward Peter Banda.

According to media reports, the son of the former Bullets midfielder late Chikondi Banda will join the People’s Team by the end of this week.