Four Malawi Defence Force soldiers die after bridge collapses

Four Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers died on Sunday after a bridge they were dismantling fell into Bua River in Kasungu.

The soldiers were removing an old Bailey bridge over the Bua River and the concrete fell on them.

MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya has confirmed the death of the four soldiers to the local media.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 1700hrs and police officers from Malomo police unit visited the scene.

People who got injured during the accident were rushed to Kasungu District Hospital.

Last year, six MDF soldiers who were part of a United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) peacekeeping mission in the DRC were killed during joint operations carried out by United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo (FARDC) against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).