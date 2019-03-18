Govt to cover medical costs for Zim accident victims

Government says it will meet medical costs for Malawians who suffered injuries in an accident that occurred in Zimbabwe.

The government will also meet funeral costs for the person who died during the accident.

The accident involving Ulemu Bus Company on a scheduled trip to the Republic of South Africa occurred on 14th March, 2019.

The bus which was carrying 57 people, overturned at a distance of about 10 kilometres from Nyamapanda in Zimbabwe.

According to a press statement by Minister of Information and Communications Technology released Sunday, one passenger tragically died on the spot while two others were seriously injured and were rushed to the Zimbabwean capital, Harare where they are receiving medical attention.

Thirteen passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, Malawi.

“Through the Malawi High Commission in Zimbabwe, relatives of the deceased and those of the two with serious injuries have been identified and are travelling to Zimbabwe.

“We are working tirelessly through our High Commission in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe and all relevant institutions in Malawi to support all those involved in the accident,” Mussa said in the statement.