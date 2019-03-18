Driver admits selling relief maize

A Mulli Brothers truck driver on Friday admitted selling 168 bags of relief maize.

The driver and four other suspects appeared in court last week for selling the maize.

Out of the five suspects, two including the driver pleaded guilty and the other three denied the charges.

Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate Yohane Munthali adjourned the case to today as police failed to bring in other witnesses.

The court recognized those who have been arrested as William Scott (driver) from Kaliza village, (T/A) Mabuka in Mulanje and driver’s assistant Thomas Frackson aged 20 from Golden village, T/A Mlauli in Zomba.

The other one is a driver’s assistant identified as Samson Chipisa aged 22 from Mankhamba village, T/A Mdeka, Blantyre

Police have also arrested maize vendors Patrick Majawa aged 26 Chingani village, T/A Nankumba, Mangochi and Manson Kankhuni 32 Mchocho village, T/A Masasa, Ntcheu.

The truck was loaded with 600 bags of maize weighing 50 kilograms each that were from Kanengo Silos and were expected to be delivered to Mangochi District Council.

Instead of proceeding with the relief maize to Mangochi, the driver and his two assistants decided to branch to Kasinje Trading Centre in order to sell the commodity.

Upon receipt of the information, police followed it up where arrest of the suspects was made and the suspects were found with K1.4 million believed to be proceeds from the sale.