PASI trains mediators

The Paralegal Advisory Service Institute (PASI) has embarked on a project to train local mediators across the country to be helping in resolving disputes.

According to PASI Team Leader for the Southern Region of Malawi Victor Mhango, the project is aimed at lowering numbers in Malawi prisons by offering solutions to minor disputes through mediators.

“We have observed that our criminal justice system is overburdened with cases that are supposed to be resolved in the community” said Mhango.

He explained further that PASI has since trained 101 mediators in Mulanje district under Traditional Authorities (T/A’s) Mkanda and Mabuka.

“Currently, PASI has village mediators from Salima, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Kasungu, Mzimba, Karonga, Mangochi, Zomba and Ntcheu and we have given them bicycles to ease mobility challenges,” he added.

The organization is also conducting sensitatization meetings with locals on how local mediators could be approached to solve their disputes.

The project on local mediators is being funded by European Union through UNDP.