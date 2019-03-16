Insurance Literacy Week on the cards

Insurance companies are warming up ahead of the Insurance Literacy Week event which will take place in the commercial capital Blantyre from 25th March.

The annual event involves insurance companies in the country combining efforts in educating people about their services given the low penetration rate of insurance in the country.

The week-long phenomenon will encompass a series of activities in the course of enlightening the masses about insurance. Some of the activities are quizzes and road shows.

According to information from the organizing team, the event will be launched on 25th March with a number of scintillating activities.

“We are pleased to launch this year`s edition of Insurance Literacy Week in Blantyre on 25th March. We have an exciting package of activities which will mark the launch,” reads part of the statement.

A total of four secondary schools will participate in the quizzes and the winning school will be an insurance ambassador.

Smile Life Insurance is one of the companies which is participating in the event. The Insurance Literacy Week comes to life in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Malawi.