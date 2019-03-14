CAMA calls for ban on poor-quality mobile phones

As Malawi commemorates World Consumer Rights Day, the Consumers Association of Malawian (CAMA) says the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) should help prevent the importation of poor-quality mobile phones.

Tomorrow, 15th March, is World Consumer Rights Day which is an annual occasion for celebration within the International Consumer Movement.

Each year, consumer organisations mark the day by joining together to highlight and raise awareness of an issue that is important to consumers around the world and the theme for this year is Trusted Smart Products.

On the theme, CAMA says the incorporation of more and more smart products into people’s lives requires an understanding of the issues around security and privacy.

“With more and more consumers in Malawi using mobile services to bank and access different corporate services, it is increasingly important that they not only ensure Consumers data is protected and secure but that mobile phones are of good quality and services are affordable,” says the statement signed by CAMA president John Kapito.

He adds that there should transparency on how consumers’ personal information is collected, used and how it relates to a company’s business model.

Kapito in the statement also highlights issues such as the cost of data which presents a barrier to internet access in Malawi.