FINCA Malawi female staff inspires school girls

FINCA Malawi female staff on Friday shared tips for success with girls at Kabuthu Community Day Secondary School.

As part of International Women’s Day celebration on 8th March, a team comprising FINCA female managers and staff gave an inspirational career talk under the theme Balance For Better to encourage the girl learners at Kabuthu CDSS.

The career talk centred on pursuing a career path, education and finance, hard work and overcoming obstacles, etiquette and self-confidence.

During the career talk, FINCA made a donation to the school consisting of bags, notebooks, writing material and calculators.

FINCA Bwaila Branch Manager, Thandiwe Banda, expressed that this was part of FINCA’s initiatives to give back to the community as the company celebrates 25 years of providing responsible financial solutions in Malawi.

“We are excited to contribute to the welfare of these girls as they aspire to make a grounded foundation for a balanced and better future. Our aim was to send the message that a balanced world is possible and is within reach,” said Banda during her address to the students.

Head teacher for the Kabuthu CDSS Chizinga said: “The girl students here are in need of exposure and inspiration to see that it is possible to attain a better life and that education is the key. Your coming today reinforces this and gives encouragement to the girls and the gifts are timely as the girls prepare for the MSCE exams.”

FINCA is a deposit taking microfinance institution that was established in 1994. The company remains customer centric and has evolved to offer Savings and Fixed Deposit products as well as individual and group credit solutions to its customers.

In an effort to drive financial inclusion and create ease of access to financial services, FINCA has introduced an array of digital services that comprise initiatives such as FINCA Mobile and a growing Agency Banking network, FINCA eXpress: Banki Pachala.