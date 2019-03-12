UN chief saddened by deaths caused by Malawi floods

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his condolences to the families of flood victims across Malawi.

At least 28 people have died over the past week following heavy trains that caused flooding.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr. Guterres said that he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life and the “significant damage to people’s homes and livelihoods” caused by the heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

The United Nations expressed its solidarity with the Malawian authorities, and committed to support them as they respond to the humanitarian needs of the population. The UN response has involved several main agencies.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has deployed two boats to accompany the assessment and response; the UN Children’s’ Fund (UNICEF) is providing drones; and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the WFP, will support mapping using satellite imagery.