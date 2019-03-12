The Trial of Jack Mapanje performance in the offing

The Trial of Jack Mapanje, a play produced by Mbona Arts is finally hitting the stage this coming Saturday, the 16th of March, in the capital Lilongwe.

Written by Stephen Mgalileya Ndhlovu, the reality based fiction will be performed at Madsoc Theatre in Area 2.

The play dwells on the country`s political environment dating from the one party rule.

According to the producers, it is aimed at enlightening Malawians on the rotten system of government which needs nothing short of a complete overhaul.

“The play will help enlighten Malawians about the corrupt and rotten system called government that needs total overhaul for the country to fully embrace democracy, good governance and citizenry participation,” said Duncan Chirwa from Mbona Arts.

Looking at the play`s synopsis, other people are likely to be driven into the conclusion that it is against the Malawi Congress Party.

This is because the political satire largely mocks the one party rule.

However, the producers have refuted claims that the play is against political parties in the country.

“The play is not against any political party, grouping, movement or individuals. The play only aims at stimulating discussions that will ensure that we have a system in place that not only benefits politicians and cronies but every Malawian,” added Chirwa.

According to Mbona Arts, the play will be performed in the country`s four cities as elections are approaching because this is the time that people start to think and question the prevailing status quo.

Tickets for the premiere show are going at K3000 while at the gate it’s K4000. Mbona Arts promises a lively performance, therefore urges people to come in large numbers.