Chilima funded APAM demos – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has accused Vice President Saulos Chilima of funding the protests which Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) organised last week in order to get power through the backdoor.

Mutharika made the claim today during the swearing-in ceremony for the commission of inquiry on the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

According to Mutharika, Chilima’s plan is to destabilise the government using protests.

“We have heard from credible sources that Dr. Saulos Chilima is funding APAM in order to engage in anti-Government activities. Chilima’s wishful dream is to destabilise my Government and hopes to come into power through the backdoor by using people with albinism,” Mutharika said.

He also accused UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo of persuading a prisoner to make a recording that claimed that Mutharika is involved in the killings of persons with albinism

“We now have witnesses who are testifying that one UTM member, Mr. Bon Kalindo, connived with one prisoner in order to create a recording that formulates an impression that I was involved in the events we are complaining about. This malicious recording was circulated on social media with that malicious intent,” Mutharika said.

In his speech, the Malawi leader attacked Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera for promising to end the attacks against persons with albinism if he (Chakwera) gets elected in May.

Mutharika said Chakwera should end the attacks now so that persons with albinism should stop suffering.

“Reverend Lazarus Chakwera suggested to Malawians that he knows who is abducting and killing persons with albinism. This statement is on record for history to remember.

“But this politician said he wants to be voted into power first in order to end the suffering of our brothers and sisters, our mothers, fathers and children with albinism.

“Why not give the information now so that we can stop the suffering of our brothers and sisters with albinis m? Obviously, this man Chakwera is a liar and an opportunist. He has no solution to the suffering of people living with albinism,” Mutharika said.