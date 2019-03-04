Mobile hydro electricity machine dates Blantyre

Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre has become the first in the country to host micro hydro electricity machines used to generate power for household use.

The machine that has been attached to a moving trailer is to be generating 3 kilowatts of electricity for a number of households.

Mini hydro electricity machines have been placed in Chilobwe township where they are to use Soche hill springs to source water for generating power.

Proterra Energy from Scotland and RENAMA are behind the initiative that is benefiting locals in Chilobwe township in Blantyre.

Months ago, Malawians endured the persistent power cuts in the country due to insufficient power for to citizens.

Authorities disclosed the energy crisis was due to failure of not investing in the energy sector.