Authorities attempt to stop Chakwera’s public lecture at Mzuni

There was tension at Mzuni where authorities attempted to stop Leader of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr Lazarus Chakwera from delivering a public lecture to students at the university on Sunday night.

According to reports, the top officials at the University received a call from Lilongwe Capital Hill not to allow Chakwera to go on with his lecture.

A Mzuzu University employee who did not want to be named told Malawi24 that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials also went to the university late in the afternoon to pressurise the university to call off the public lecture.

However, the event later went on as planned.

In his comment, Chakwera said he was barred from accessing university facilities.

“As we have come to expect from the notorious authorities, attempts have been made to bar me from delivering my public lecture to the students of Mzuzu University tonight, with decisions being made last minute to not allow me access to the university lecture facilities. But the young people here have defied these abuses, and have left the campus and packed out the St. Augustine Assembly Hall to hear what I have to say. Change has come to Malawi, and it is unstoppable,” said Chakwera.

This not the first time for MCP to be rejected as some weeks ago the party pledged to bail out Mzuni FC but the financial support was rejected by Mzuni Council.