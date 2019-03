The much awaited Super League of Malawi (Sulom) elective Annual General Meeting is set to take place at Kabumba Hotel in Salima where delegates will usher in new office bearers.

Apart from Tiya Somba Banda and Williams Banda, all positions will be competed for but the most exciting contest will be between David Kanyenda and Muhammad Selemani who are both eyeing the Legal Advisor for the body.

Major Gilbert Mitawa, Aggrey Khonje and Albert Mtungambera Harawa are competing for the position of the vice president whilst Ernest Mangani and Malinda Chinyama will battle it out for Sulom’s Treasurer.

Major Thoko Chazema, Aggrey Bondo Khonje, Zechariah Nyaleza Nyirenda and Selemani will compete for the position of Vice General Secretary, with Charles Manyungwa, Henzie Banda, Michael Chemaere, Allie Mwachande, Chimwemwe Nyirenda and Titha Mandiza all vying for the committee members.

Somba Banda is set to take over from Innocent Botomani as the body’s President after going unopposed.

Affiliates from the 16-Super League teams will decide through voting.