Bushiri in ‘Season of Troubles’

Now, according to a report by the Daily Sun, the Home Affairs Department in South Africa has confirmed starting an investigations into Prophet Bushiri’s residency.

His arrest also followed a fatal stampede at his church that claimed the lives of three women on 28 December last year.

The Department’s spokesperson Siya Qoza told the publication that the investigation into his residency is a routine exercise to establish his immigration status.

“Yes, we are investigating. We want to ascertain compliance with the Immigration Act and our actions support the work of law enforcement agencies,” said Qoza

Bushiri and his wife Mary are both on a K5.3 million bail each. They were granted bail after hiring one of Africa’s most expensive criminal attorneys, Barry Roux.