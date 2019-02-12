Chakwera returns home

President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera is back home from the United States of America where he went for both public and private engagements.

The MCP leader arrived in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport.

“I have just landed in Lilongwe, and I thank you for your prayers. I have been pleasantly surprised to find a throng of young people waiting here on the airport premises just to give me a # ChakweraHi5 greeting and to ask that I address them about my vision to # BuildANewMalawi. Tipange zimenezi,” he wrote on Facebook.

Chakwera went to Washington D.C. where he joined Christian leaders from both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. US President Donald Trump was also in attendance.

Before Chakwera left the United States, Bishop Eugene Reeves of The Life Church anointed Chakwera’s head with oil and prayed for him.

“I am so grateful to God for my friend Bishop Eugene Reeves of The Life Church. He and the Elders have just anointed my head with oil and prayed for both my journey home today and my journey to the presidency to give you servant leadership,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera will contest in the 21 May presidential elections on an MCP ticket together with business mogul Sidik Mia.