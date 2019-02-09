NMC makes U-turn: Bullets Reserves to remain in Premier Division

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves will continue playing in the Southern Region Football League following a decision by Nyasa Manufacturing Company to allow Ntopwa FC to join TNM Super League.

According to various media reports, the team’s Board of Directors had a meeting where they agreed to allow the reserve team to remain in the Premier Division, paving the way for Ntopwa FC to join the top flight football.

“The Board of Directors have agreed to keep the team in the premier division, paving the way for Ntopwa FC to join TNM Super League.

“As NMC, we will support Ntopwa FC with everything so that the team survives in the league,” he was quoted in the local media.

It has also been reported that Bullets will send some of the released players to Ntopwa FC to strengthen the club ahead of their first ever top flight football.

Earlier on, the company announced that the reserve team was poised to join the league only to change the decision days later.