Bullets make fourth signing, ropes in Civil defender

Civil Sporting Club and Flames right back Gomezgani Chirwa has become Nyasa Big Bullets’ fourth signing in the ongoing local transfer market after penning a three year deal on Friday.

The Flames international, who established himself as one of the best right backs in the country, was Ronny Van Geneugden’s favorite ahead of Be Forward Wanderers’ Stanley Sanudi.

On Friday, the long awaited deal was officially finalized, making him Bullets’ fourth signing and likely the last one in the transfer market.

“Nyasa Big Bullets have signed Malawi and Civil Sporting Club defender Gomezgani Chirwa on a three-year deal. The right-back completed his move on Friday,” reads a statement on the club’s official Facebook page.

He will join Precious Sambani, Ben Manyozo and Luke Chima who were recently signed by the club.

It has been reported that Chirwa is the last player to join the people’s team in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Be Forward Wanderers have unveiled Francisco Mkonda who joined the club last week from Masters Security.