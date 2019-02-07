Malawi moves one step on FIFA rankings

The Malawi National Football team has moved one place up in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world soccer governing body on Thursday.

The Flames, who finished last year on position 130, are now on 129 despite being inactive for the past months.

Malawi’s next assignment is against Morocco in March at home for their final 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium.

Ronny Van Geneugden’s men will not be part of the competition in Egypt having lost 2-1 to Comoros Island in what was deemed the most important game in the qualifying campaign.

Senegal maintained its number one status as the highest ranked African national team while Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo completed the top five African teams.

On the global level, Belgium continues to dominate the rankings above World Champions France.

Croatia are the highest movers as they occupy 4th position, with England coming 5th while Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark completes the best top ten teams in the world.