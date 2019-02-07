Namachekecha to prioritise roads

North East parliamentarian, Dennis Emuhiye Namachekecha, says he will priotise construction of roads and some infrastructures once given a second mandate to lead the constituency after May 21 elections.

Namachekecha said this soon after presenting his legislator’s nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials at Phaloni TDC in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

In an interview with Malawi24, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate said he has fulfilled almost what he promised in 2014 and that he believes that if voted again more developments will come to the area.

“We have done a lot of what we promised in 2014 and I believe that a lot will come under the DPP government if these people give us a second chance of which I am not doubting, Malawians love DPP.

“There are a lot things I am planning to do such as constructing roads like Swang’oma- Migowi road which you saw yourselves when we were coming here that it is in bad state,” said Namachekecha.

During the occasion, two councillors presented their nominations and these are Promise Maliwata who wants to lead Swang’oma ward and Felix Jumbe who wants to contest for the councillor’s seat for Mauzi ward and both are of the ruling DPP.

Presentation of nominations from aspiring candidates for President, Member of Parliament and Councillor seats across the country is underway and the exercise is expected to be completed tomorrow (Friday).