Njikho submits nomination with a call for violence-free election

Escorted by a parade of supporters and clad in a black suit and a yellow and red United Transformation Movement (UTM) scarf, incumbent Mzuzu City Member of Parliament Leonard Njikho delivered his nomination forms to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials at Mzuzu City Council at around 10 am on Tuesday morning with a call to end all forms of political violence in the campaign.

“Violence most of the time is perpetrated from the top, if the leadership condones violence, there will always be violence. And we in UTM, starting from our President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, he doesn’t give it any kind of entertainment, he doesn’t want us to utter any kind of violence.

“We will do a peaceful campaign. We know, the people of Malawi, at the end of day, we will tell them that time for violence is over, we are in a democracy and we must do issue-based campaign and not that of insulting people,” said Njikho who is bidding for re-election as MP for Mzuzu City.

The sitting Mzuzu City MP then told his competitors that they will not succeed in trying to unseat him.

“With this, I am very ready, I will fight tooth and nail until I get the seat. I am positive that with these developments that I have done, the people will vote for me,” Njikho said.

Constituency Returning Officer for Mzuzu City Rebecca Chirwa said that the nomination submission process had started smoothly.

“Everything has started well, today we had UTM, we received nominations from 15 people including three women,” Chirwa said.

The submission of nomination forms commenced in Mzuzu and across the Country on Monday. On Wednesday, the ruling democratic Progressive Party is scheduled to submit their nomination forms from 9 am in the morning while candidates from the former ruling People’s Party (PP) are also scheduled to submit their nomination forms on Wednesday, in the afternoon.