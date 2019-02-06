DPP will triumph in May elections – Jeffrey

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Griselda Jeffrey has called on opposition parties not to waste their time campaigning saying the ruling party will win.

Jeffrey who is also who is also Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota South constituency made the sentiments Tuesday after submitting her Nomination papers at Nkhotakota LEA School TDC.

Flanked by supporters from her constituency, Jeffrey said the party is guaranteed automatic victory in the coming May 2019 polls as evidenced by the number of people who came to witness her as she presented her papers.

“Over 41 thousand people registered in my constituency, Nkhotakota South and over 20 thousand people have come to witness me giving my papers which clearly shows that the party is strong and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will carry the day come 21 May 2019,” she said.

Earlier in the morning, incumbent main opposition Malawi Congress Party-MCP parliamentarian for Nkhotakota South East Constituency Makowa Mwale also presented his papers at Mkaika TDC.

The nomination exercise which is taking place in all the 198 constituencies across the country is expected to end on Friday 8 February 2019.