Mbakuwaku to waive tax on agricultural products

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Kuwani says once voted into power he will exempt tax on agricultural products to enable farmers to make profits from their produce.

Kuwani said this on Tuesday, soon after presenting his presidential nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in Blantyre.

Kuwani said:” A tax system should be investor friendly, that’s why our manifesto is giving an opportunity to investors to open up companies even in rural areas.

“Investors and farmers wanting to grow groundnuts, pigeon peas and soya will be given a tax waiver to motivate them to open up factories and maximize profits through farming,” said Kuwani.

Kuwani added that: “Our peasant farmers will have markets within their proximity thereby improving socio-economic development of the country.”

The MMD leader said the move will also enable youths surrounding the factories to secure employment hence improving their economic dependence.

Kuwani who has roped in Archibald Kalawang’oma as his running mate in the May 21 tripartite elections said he is geared to uplift lives of the youth in the country.

A Chartered Accountant by profession The MDD leader once worked for the country’s sole tax collector, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).