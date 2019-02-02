ZBS awards 12 girls for excellence

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Friday awarded 12 girls who performed well in the 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations.

According to ZBS Managing Director, Gospel Kazako, the students were identified by looking at the results collected from Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb).

The students went away with trophies and K50 000 each from ZBS as well as laptop bags courtesy of Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (Icam).

The awardees are Desire Hellings and Shakira Imran from Likuni Girls Secondary School, Bridget Gumbo from Ludzi Girls Secondary School, Madalo Tadala Mafupa, Amina Mtopole, Roseline Nambazo, Elizabeth Mitawa Rashid and Annie Sinyanya from the hosts St. Mary’s Secondary School, Yankho Maseko Chidyaonga, Faith Gumulira and Wantwah Mwantowe from Mary Mount Secondary School and Judith Novete from Nkhamenya Girls Secondary School.

Speaking at the ceremony at St. Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba, Kazako stressed the importance of encouraging the girl child to work hard in school and aim high.

“We want to see the children who are coming from poor backgrounds to break the poverty circle and this can only be done if these children are given the same opportunities as the children of Cabinet ministers and other rich people,” said Kazako.

He further revealed plans to offer scholarships to girls who will perform well in the next MSCE examinations.

“This time around it will not be China, it will be universities in Australia, United States (US) and others,” he said.

US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer, who was the guest of honour at the function, agreed with Kazako on the need to encourage and support girl child education.

“This is a fantastic initiative and it is positively contributing in the performance of girls during MSCE” said Palmer.

Speaking on behalf of fellow students, Shakira Imran from Likuni Girls Secondary School commended ZBS efforts in encouraging girls to work hard in school.

“When you see people being awarded it pushes you work hard so that next time it should be you,” said Imran.

ZBS Top Girl Child Awards is an initiative which was introduced in 2006 and so far it has awarded over 50 girls with scholarships and other prizes.