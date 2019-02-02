Devotion: Shine by winning souls

Daniel 12:2-3 ” Many of those who sleep in the dusty ground will awake – some to everlasting life, and others to shame and everlasting abhorrence. But the wise will shine like the brightness of the heavenly expanse. And those bringing many to righteousness will be like the stars forever and ever.”

Soul winners shine in the Kingdom. Be a soul winner and you automatically shine as star. Its a promotion you make for yourself in the Kingdom. Everyone wants promotion. Many people work hard and some go back to school to upgrade their qualifications. Others even use evil means in order to get a promotion in their job. The best sure way of getting promoted is when you bring many people to Christ.

God’s number one job is soul winning and that is why Jesus came to win souls. He didn’t come to be an accountant or a lawyer. He didn’t come to be an architect. Although all those are important but they are inferior to the job of soul winning. He came to win people. So regardless of whatever career you are pursuing, add another one of winning souls to the Kingdom. Be a labourer.

Building earthly structures may excite men but doesn’t bring joy in heaven. When you want to bring excitement in heaven, you must win someone. It means your name will be on the lips of heavenly hosts. You become a celebrity in heaven which is far much better than earthly.Luk 15:7 “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”

Prayer

Dear heavenly Father for the chance of winning more souls unto your Kingdom. As I win souls I am continuously getting promoted from glory to glory. I will never sit down but by your Spirit, I will minister to many people. In Jesus Name. Amen.

