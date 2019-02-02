Airtel promises improved network in remote areas

Airtel Malawi has assured its customers in remote areas of improved network this year.

This is according to the company’s Senior Business Manager Lesley Tsilizani who was speaking on Thursday in Thyolo district after the commissioning of a new network tower at Mangunda trading centre.

Tsilizani said the company is committed to delivering services professionally in all areas countrywide, be it rural or urban areas.

The senior business manager said the company is aware that their network is somehow weak especially in the country’s remote areas.

He then said knowing their network weaknesses especially in the rural areas, the institution will this year alone commission over 80 network towers countrywide to enhance network strength.

“Today is a very big day here in Thyolo district at Mangunda trading centre. This is a day when we are officially commissioning Airtel’s Mangunda tower and as brand we are so happy with the tower which we have erected here.

“This is a milestone, before this tower was erected, here and other surrounding areas, people could hardly make Airtel calls. Now, being a caring brand, we realize that we have so many areas where we are lacking our network either it’s not strong or its completely not available, so this year alone we are going to erect 80 more towers across Malawi,” said Tsilizani.