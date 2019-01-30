Devotion: You are the light

Matthew 5:14-16 “You are the light of the world. A city located on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do you light a lamp, and put it under a measuring basket, but on a stand; and it shines to all who are in the house. Even so, let your light shine before men; that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

Every believer is a light to the world and therefore there is no need to hide your Christian values. There are so many people that admire you without even your knowledge. There are so many people following you from both near and also from a distance. Others look at you as a standard or a role model. Therefore ensure that you shine and keep on shining in whatever you do.

John 1:5 “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness hasn’t overcome it.” When there is light in a room, no amount of darkness can overcome the light. When there is darkness and you bring light, all darkness vanishes away. No darkness can overcome the power of light. So even if some evil people come against you, never allow their evil works spoil your good works. Never allow any evil acts done on you to stop you from doing what is right. Maintain your light. Keep aglow and you will win many.

Confession

I am the light in the world. I am a city built on a mountain and cannot be hidden. I shine so brightly and many are coming to my light. I am shining in my life, in my business, in my career, in my ministry and in everything that concerns me. In Jesus Name. Amen

