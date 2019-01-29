Muslim student body elect new committee

The National Muslim Students Association (NAMSA) elected new members into its National Executive Committee (NEC) during a conference held on Saturday at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

The elections saw Yasin Sadi from College of Medicine being elected new NAMSA Chairperson while Shukran Shaban from the same college became Deputy Chairperson.

New NAMSA Secretary General is Aisha Senga from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and her deputy is Tanweera Chikwata from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

The new NAMSA Treasurer is Saad Kamwendo from MUST while his deputy is Abdul Hamid Mpemba from The Polytechnic.

The new Publicity Secretary is Allie Jafarie from Chancellor College and the NEC has five Executive Members.

Outgoing National Muslim Students Association (NAMSA) Chairperson, Jafar Jameson said his two year term in office has seen the Muslim student body achieving several things.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24, Jameson said his achievements include registration of NAMSA, establishment of regional Muslim Students Associations (MSAs), conducting career talks to secondary schools in different districts and making NAMSA known to students across Malawi.

He added that his committee also strengthened the organisation’s relationship with other Islamic organizations for the benefit of students and the whole Muslim community at large.

“More importantly the chance to lead my fellow students is something that I will always be grateful for. I was given a position which gave me the chance to work with students for better of the whole Muslim community in the country,” Jameson told Malawi24.

However, Jameson admitted that the journey also had some challenges.

“The challenges include lack of resources to undertake our planned activities, other planned activities were not carried out or were not carried out fully for example we managed to visit just few districts, other organizations do not recognize our role in ensuring welfare of students and other students do not want to be led by NAMSA as Muslim students are a lot,” he said.

The elective conference was under the theme “Effects of inefficient leadership in Muslim community in Malawi.”

The meeting brought together students from all colleges in the country including Chancellor College, College of Medicine, The Polytechnic, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) among others.