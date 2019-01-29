Super League players donate to hospital

As part of giving back to the society, Super League players in conjunction with Karonga select players in the district on Monday donated IV fluids to Karonga District Hospital.

The 250 bottles of IV fluids have been valued at about K395,000 and the donation follows a friendly match that was held at Karonga stadium last Thursday to fundraise for the exercise.

Speaking in an interview following the donation, chairperson of the organizing committee Tapniel Mwakaye said when people are admitted to the hospital, IV fluid is the first aid they receive hence the players thought it wise to donate the fluids.

“The little we collected from our fundraising match that we had last Thursday we thought it wise to give back to the community through purchasing and donating the IV fluids to the hospital to assist them to treat patients, we know it’s little but we know it will go a long way,” he said.

He added that the Super league players through the committee plans to play more friendly matches in order to raise funds to enable them to carry out more charity works in the district.

According to one of the players Jimmy Mzembe, the donation is important for them.

“Anyone can fall sick at any time including we footballers therefore it’s vital that during this off season that we players take advantage of the situation by carrying out a number of charity activities to give back to the fans,” he said.

A representative of the director of health services Dr. Lindani Chirwa, expressed profound gratitude to the players for coming up with the initiative.

He said the donation of the IV fluids will go a long way in providing quality health service delivery and the welfare of patients.

Nyasa Big Bullet’s Chiukepo Msowoya along with notable TNM Super League players from Karonga including Miracle Gabeya, Hygiene Mwandepeka and Chimwemwe Chisambo are among players who initiated the charity works during this off season.