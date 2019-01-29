Another Kamuzu Banda’s ‘son’ returns

Dust is refusing to settle over the late president Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s family with the emergence of another man claiming to be son to the fallen leader.

This comes just a few days after the death of one Juman Johnson who had also taken the nation by storm a decade ago with claims he was son to Banda to an unnamed mother.

While the social media was awash with reports that accusations are being leveled against unknown family members of being ‘behind’ the death of Juman, fresh images of ‘another son’ have emerged.

Images of the said son have since gone viral.

He has what appears to be similar paleness as that of Juman, donning similar haircut and height.

The Kamuzu family has over the years denied that Malawi’s first president had children.

Kamuzu’s family life has been an unrevealed one. He had Mama Kadzamira as only but a wife, but it is indicated the two never had kids.

In a curculated clip, politician John Chisi is on record claiming Kamuzu Banda was promiscuous and loved sex.