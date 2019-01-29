Henry Mussa’s competitor in CZ East to stand as independent

Following a disputed primary poll place last year, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary aspirant for Chiradzulu East Joseph Nomale has declared that he will stand as an independent candidate in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Nomale who faced the incumbent, Henry Mussa, in the primaries said this following a stalemate on conflict resolution by the party (which arose during the polls) between him and Mussa.

According to Nomale, he was supposed to be announced winner because he had more votes than Mussa.

However, Mussa was declared winner after the elections – the votes were never counted – by Symon Vuwa Kaunda who was the presiding Officer.

This did not go down well with Nomale who lodged a complaint to the party, to announce him winner, but up to date, there is no progress.

In an interview, Nomale said it is obvious that the party wants Mussa than me, so I will not force matters. I have moved on with the help of my supporters who have convinced me to stand as an independent candidate.”

Asked if his decision will not affect the party’s performance during the elections, he said people should be given freedom to choose the candidate of their choice without being intimidated or imposed.

Furthermore, the Parliamentary hopeful bemoaned DPPs conduct in handling queries related to primaries, saying the trend has the potential to tarnish its image, as several candidates experienced similar ordeals.

Reacting to the development, DPP Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi reserved his comment saying he only speaks for the party.

“I don’t comment on independent candidates but for DPP only,” he said.

According to the electoral calendar, candidates will submit their nomination forms to the Malawi Electoral Commission from 4 to 8 February 2019.