Mutharika sends Christmas message to Malawians

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika have extended their best wishes to all Malawians as they celebrate Christmas.

Through a statement signed by presidential press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani, the First Couple say they hope that Malawians will during this moment be reflecting deeply on their spiritual lives.

They have asked Malawians to emulate the character of Jesus Christ to promote good citizenship to the nation.

The Mutharika family says people in the country should promote love, peace, unity, humility and tolerance for one another just as Jesus Christ of Nazareth did it whilst on earth some 2000+ years ago.

They have further said that as a sign of love to one another during this period, people should cherish the less fortunate Malawians and keep the country in prayers for its continued prosperity.

“President Mutharika and Madame Mutharika ask all Malawians to show a spirit of sacrifice and pray for the less fortunate Malawians who are unable to celebrate with all of us.

“The First Family further extends their best wishes and prayers to those who are unable to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ due to unfortunate circumstances. Merry Christmas to you all,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, the president has advised Malawians to exercise caution and responsibility to avoid loss of lives during this festive season.